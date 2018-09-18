AppSwarm Announces Sponsorship of NYC Media Lab '18 Summit to Expand University Collaborations

TULSA, OK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC PINK: SWRM), a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, announces benefactor sponsorship of NYC Media Lab 2018 Summit to be held Sept. 20th and 21st in New York City.





AppSwarm is pleased to announce it has become a benefactor sponsor of the upcoming NYC Media Lab 2018 Summit. The Company will be attending the event, along with its development partner AI VentureTech (www.aiventuretech.com), to seek out new, innovative start-up technologies in the areas of Data Science, Virtual and Augmented Reality on which to partner and invest in to broaden our technology portfolio opportunities. Samples of some of the prototyping projects available https://nycmedialab.org/prototyping-projects/



NYC Media Lab '18 is a snapshot of the best thinking, projects and talent in digital media from universities in NYC and beyond. Through thought-provoking discussions, faculty and community-led workshops, and 100 innovative demos, attendees will consider pressing issues related to digital media innovation.



NYC Media Lab connects media and technology companies with New York City's universities to drive innovation, entrepreneurship and talent development. A public-private partnership launched by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, NYC Media Lab funds prototyping projects that foster collaboration across a range of disciplines core to the future of media. The Combine, an early stage accelerator for emerging media and technology startups, is now in its fourth year.



Ron Brewer, the CEO of AppSwarm, commented, "We are honored to be sponsors for the upcoming NYC Media Lab Summit as this facilitates our plan to work with top Universities in developing new cutting-edge technologies for the market. The plan, in conjunction with our partner AI VentureTech, is to bring together students and University start-ups to build out next-generation 5G applications and Cloud Platform services for our planned expansion into this arena. To execute this we feel the best way is to bring together students and Universities to collaborate on building high-quality applications for the commercial market and being a sponsor of this event is a great first step towards that effort."



About NYC Media Lab



Founded in 2010, NYC Media Lab is dedicated to driving innovation and ultimately job growth in media and technology by facilitating collaboration between the New York City universities and its companies. Comprised of a consortium including New York City Economic Development Corporation, School of Visual Arts, New York University, Columbia University, The New School, CUNY, IESE, and Pratt Institute. NYC Media Lab's goal is to generate research and development, knowledge transfer, and talent across all of the city's campuses. https://nycmedialab.org/about/



About APPSWARM:

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

