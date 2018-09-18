Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - (Sept. 18, 2018) • Top-ranked Los Angeles-based personal injury firm West Coast Trial Lawyers welcomes attorneys Omri Ben-Ari and Liana Khachatryan to the firm. They both bring their Southern California-based legal backgrounds to further the firm's mission to provide justice for all people, regardless of economic or social circumstance.





Ben-Ari joins West Coast Trial Lawyers as Labor and Employment Chair. He graduated from Western State University, School of Law with Honors and has been a member of the State Bar of California since 2013. Omri's practice focuses on labor and employment prosecution. Prior to joining West Coast Trial Lawyers, he was a partner at Ben-Ari & Nguyen, LLP and served as an associate attorney at the Law Offices of Joel M. Feinstein, APC.





"I am incredibly excited to join West Coast Trial Lawyers because of their history helping those who need it the most. I'm excited to aggressively develop and grow West Coast's labor and employment litigation practice. I know together, the firm will continue to do great things always bringing the best of the firm to every client engagement," added Ben-Ari, who previously was a partner at a boutique law firm specializing in labor and employment litigation.





Khachatryan graduated from Whittier Law School with Honors in 2017. Prior to joining West Coast Trial Lawyers, Khachatryan worked as Legal Assistant to KG Law, where she successfully guided clients through debt settlement as an alternative to bankruptcy. Khachatryan also brings her civil and personal injury litigation experience to the firm.





West Coast Trial Lawyers is excited to have Ben-Ari and Khachatryan join the renowned team at their Los Angeles offices. West Coast Trial Lawyers has representation in major California cities to help people across the state.





About LA: West Coast Trial Lawyers

West Coast Trial Lawyers is the number one personal injury firm in Los Angeles, representing clients who have been victimized by unlawful or unsafe conduct. Firm attorneys have a collective 50+ years' of legal experience and have won over 6,000 cases. Due to the firm's belief in justice for all, all attorneys work on a contingency fee basis. For more information, visit https://westcoasttriallawyers.com.





