CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SBGI, TTPH and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

About the lawsuit: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the merger of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) and Sinclair was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (ii) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (iii) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm's length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair's controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued outstanding shares of Tribune. On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. Then on August 9, 2018, Tribune said it had terminated the deal and was suing Sinclair for breach of contract following the FCC's determination that Sinclair failed to fully disclose material information about the merger.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass' valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass' business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants' actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Helios' business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

