Dream Office REIT September 2018 Monthly Distribution
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D) today announced its September 2018 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The September distribution will be payable on October 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as at September 28, 2018.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.
For further information, please contact:
|Michael J. Cooper
|Jay Jiang
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|(416) 365-5145
mcooper@dream.ca
| (416) 365-6638
jjiang@dream.ca