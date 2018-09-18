Dream Global REIT September 2018 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG, FRA: DRG)) today announced its September 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The September distribution will be payable on October 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as at September 28, 2018.



Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.3 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca .