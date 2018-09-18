neurolens Appoints Thomas J. Chirillo as Chief Commercial Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurolens ® today announced the appointment of Thomas J. Chirillo as Chief Commercial Officer. An accomplished senior healthcare executive with deep experience in the eye care space, Chirillo brings almost four decades of sales and marketing experience to neurolens.



"We're thrilled to have someone with Tom's experience help drive growth for neurolens among eye care providers as we expand commercialization nationwide," said Davis Corley, neurolens President.

neurolenses® are the first and only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to treat the headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain, which 65 percent1 of U.S. adults complain of when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. With American adults now spending more than nine hours a day on digital devices, the number of affected individuals has grown, and symptom relief is desperately desired by many.

Prior to joining neurolens, Chirillo served as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing for TearScience, Inc. There he drove the company's turnaround, changing its business model and significantly driving sales and customer growth, which led to the company's acquisition. Additionally, Chirillo was part of the management team that founded NovaMed during the first wave of eyecare consolidation. He spent 16 years at NovaMed from the company's beginning through its initial public offering, leading the development team and driving growth through ambulatory surgery center initiatives as well as corporate acquisitions. At neurolens, Chirillo will oversee new market development and drive the availability of neurolens at eye care providers across the U.S.

To learn more about neurolenses or to find a neurolenses eye care provider, visit neurolenses.com .

About neurolens

Inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology, neurolenses® are the first and only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment, relieving stress on the trigeminal nerve. This nerve is the largest and most complex nerve connected to the brain, and when stimulated causes many of the symptoms people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing near work. Ninety-three percent of patients prescribed neurolenses found symptom relief. neurolens is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif.

