Introducing Signature Collection by Charles & Colvard

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Colvard , Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, today launched Signature Collection by Charles & Colvard, an exclusive and truly unique assortment of bridal and fine jewelry featuring Charles & Colvard Forever One™ moissanite set in patent pending designs inspired by the Company's floret logo.



"While it's hard to beat moissanite's incredible fire and brilliance, durability, and value, we've heard our customers tell us they choose a lab-created gemstone because it's an environmentally and socially responsible choice," said Charles & Colvard Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Don O'Connell. "We're thrilled to introduce a collection that is 100% unique to the Charles & Colvard brand. Each and every piece of our Signature Collection was thoughtfully designed to represent the special shared beliefs between our brand and our fans, as well as highlight the incredible beauty of our moissanite gemstones."

The blueprint for every Signature Collection setting begins with Charles & Colvard's floret. Each piece of jewelry in the collection showcases elements of the floret, emanating from the central star as represented by a moissanite stone. This brilliant star element pays homage to the natural gemstone's discovery as silicon carbide in a meteorite crater by Dr. Henri Moissan in 1893. The more elaborate Signature settings reflect the Company's continued commitment to beauty with sustainability through petal-shaped elements and Charles & Colvard's four C's – clarity, cut, color and conscience:

Clarity – The patented source material that Charles & Colvard uses to make its gemstones results in unparalleled clarity;

Cut – Moissanite is a unique gemstone, featuring proprietary cuts that amplify its fire and brilliance. All 15 of our Revolutionary Cut™ gems are polished to perfection to deliver superior sparkle;

Color – The Signature Collection exclusively includes Charles & Colvard's Forever One gemstones – the absolute pinnacle of quality in colorless moissanite gemstones; and

Conscience – Because moissanite is grown in a lab, Charles & Colvard doesn't mine, destroy ecosystems, pollute land or engage in violent trade practices.

"Earlier this year, Pinterest published its 2018 weddings trends: Sweet and simple report, noting searches for moissanite gemstones were up 294% in 2017," said Charles & Colvard Vice President of Marketing, John Lane. "It's clear the market is interested in moissanite due to its incredible beauty and value, as well as its ethical sourcing. The recognizable floret elements within the Signature Collection perfectly represent our brand and our commitment to quality, sustainable and ethical practices with an open-minded approach to the world that we share with our customers."

The Signature Collection by Charles & Colvard includes bridal and fashion rings, necklaces and earrings in 14k white, yellow and rose gold and is available now on www.charlesandcolvard.com/signature-collection .

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce-driven business, the Company uses innovative technology and sustainable practices to lead a revolution in the jewelry industry. As the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide, Charles & Colvard delivers a brilliant product at a revolutionary value that meets the needs of today's discerning customer. Jewelry consumers seek Charles & Colvard products because of their exceptional quality as well as their environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

