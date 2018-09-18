WSO2 to Present at Consumer Identity World in USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

Mountain View, CA, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the age of the consumer, an efficient customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution is essential for businesses to win new customers and retain their existing ones. However, striking the right balance can be difficult. A CIAM solution has to ensure security, but taking a highly restrictive approach can detract from the customer experience, limiting acceptance and adoption. To help identity executives, architects, and developers make technology decisions that support an effective balance, WSO2 will present sessions at three Consumer Identity World (CIW) events.



The CIW events are hosted by KuppingerCole, a leading analyst firm that specializes in information security, identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk management and compliance, and digital transformation. They will be held in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, September-November 2018. In addition to presenting at all three conferences, WSO2 is a platinum sponsor of CIW USA 2018 and CIW Europe 2018.

CIW USA 2018

CIW USA 2018 runs September 19-21, 2018 in Seattle. For more information, visit https://www.kuppingercole.com/events/ciwusa2018 .

WSO2 Vice President of Security Architecture Prabath Siriwardena will deliver a keynote, "Five Pillars of Consumer IAM." In the session, he will explore how technology is changing the way consumers interact with businesses, making CIAM a critical requirement for successful digital customer experiences. Prabath will then discuss the five pillars of CIAM that help deliver online relationships with the customer: strong and adaptive authentication, privacy, scalability, APIs, and analytics. The keynote is being held on Thursday, September 20, at 4:20 p.m.

CIW Europe 2018

CIW Europe 2018 runs October 29-31, 2018 in Amsterdam. For more information, visit https://www.kuppingercole.com/events/ciweu2018 .

Prabath will reprise his CIW USA 2018 keynote on Wednesday, October 31, at 9:20 a.m.

Additionally, WSO2 Director of Security Sagara Gunathunga will present the session, "Privacy by Design in Practice." There, he will explore the increasing concern for privacy and why businesses should invest in Privacy by Design (PbD) rather than relying on individual privacy standards. Sagara will also discuss proven industry best practices for embedding PbD principles into the system design. The session is being held on Tuesday, October 30, at 1:30 p.m.

CIW APAC 2018

CIW APAC 2018 runs November 20-22, 2018 in Singapore. For more information, visit https://www.kuppingercole.com/events/ciwapac2018 .

Sagara will participate in a panel discussion on "What Consumers Want from CIAM." Together, panel speakers will discuss the need for enterprises to shift their focus to consumers and what these users' expectations of CIAM are. Building on his experiences in helping organizations to implement CIAM solutions, Sagara will share the top concerns that customers have along with the CIAM features they like and dislike. The session is being held on Wednesday, November 21, at 11:30 a.m.

About the Presenters

Prabath Siriwardena is the vice president of security architecture at WSO2. He has more than 10 years of industry experience in designing and building critical IAM infrastructure for global enterprises, including many Fortune 100/500 companies. Prabath spent most of the last decade as a part of the WSO2 IAM team, where he helped develop the open source WSO2 Identity Server (Apache 2.0 license). As a technology evangelist, Prabath has published four books including, "Advanced API Security: Securing APIs with OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, JWS, and JWE." He also is the founder of the Silicon Valley IAM User Group, which is the largest IAM meetup in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sagara Gunathunga is a director at WSO2 and part of the team that spearheads WSO2's architecture efforts related to IAM. He has spoken about the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and privacy at workshops across the European Union and at conferences in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Additionally, Sagara has written numerous articles and technical papers related to privacy regulations for the WSO2 knowledge base and industry index.

About WSO2 Identity Server

WSO2 Identity Server , a part of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, is a uniquely extensible, open source IAM product optimized for identity federation and single sign-on (SSO) with comprehensive support for adaptive and strong authentication. It helps identity administrators to federate identities, secure access to web/mobile applications and endpoints, and bridge versatile identity protocols across on-premises and cloud environments.

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world's #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, approach to open source, and agile transformation methodology. The company's hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

