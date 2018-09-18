Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Acquires the Canna Brands IP Assets Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTC:GRYN) ("the Company"), a full-scope, premium cannabis company targeting the high-end medical and adult-use recreational markets, today announces its strategic acquisition of the Canna Brands Portfolio. The acquisition centers on three core products:



Cannagram, which will be rebranded Cannagram Services, is a flagship platform that establishes the company as a trusted partner while extending brand awareness and cross-portfolio resources. The online and mobile application platforms bring together advanced communications and financial services to meet the rapidly changing needs of the cannabis industry.

Myijuana is a destination portal comprised of news, reviews, e-commerce and dynamic content curation. The Myijuana e-commerce system is established, and the portal can easily be set up for product sales and will be enabled for consumer use. In conjunction with this asset is the Myijuana Dispensary Directory, a mobile-optimized online directory platform that supports premium listings, self-service, geolocation, reviews and advertising.

The CoursePro Academy was originally created to enable a variety of subject matter experts to create, publish, manage and sell their courses on one system. Green Hygienics sees this asset as an opportunity to create an educational destination for the cannabis industry and as a way to further introduce its own technologies and brands to the marketplace.

Matthew Dole, SVP of Business Development for Green Hygienics, stated, "This represents another step forward in advancing the Company's business model. The robust suite of the Canna Brands products will be used as a platform to introduce our existing portfolio of brands into vertical markets and to create the potential to generate substantial revenues. The Cannagram technology, in particular, will provide mission-critical solutions for transactional resources, tools and communications for cannabis industry providers and the recreational consumer audience, as well as providing solutions for patient care and treatment at the highest standards."

About Green Hygienics

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTC:GRYN) is a full-scope, premium cannabis company targeting the high-end medical and adult-use recreational markets. With more than 25 years of experience in agricultural science and innovation, Green Hygienics is establishing itself as a leader in the advancement of science-driven cannabis cultivation systems. The company has integrated and is developing its own IP assets related to proprietary systems and apparatus, software, algorithms and custom-engineered hardware. This provides ultimate efficiencies in a commercially controlled cultivation environment. Utilizing the advantages of hybrid-aeroponics, Green Hygienics creates a sterile growing environment that produces consistent, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis at much higher yields and greatly reduced costs.

The company business model includes; generating revenues from the cultivation and sales of premium grade cannabis products, developing and licensing valuable IP, creating trusted global consumer brands, and making strategic acquisitions.

For more information, visit: www.GreenHygienicsHoldings.com

Safe Harbor Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates," "intends" or "believes," or that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in alternative medicine manufacturing operations on terms acceptable to the Company, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, accidents, labor disputes, acts of God and other risks of the alternative medicine industry including, without limitation, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this news release are reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

