Great American Capital Partners Provides $90 Million Senior Secured FILO Term Loan to Murray Energy Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Capital Partners, LLC ("GACP"), a specialty finance company which originates and underwrites senior secured loans, announced it has entered into an agreement with Murray Energy Corp. to provide a $90 million senior secured FILO term loan. Financing for the loan is being provided through funds managed by GACP. The loan was part of the company's previously announced capital restructuring and will provide additional liquidity to the business.



Founded in 1988, Murray Energy Corp. is the largest privately-owned coal company in the US and produces bituminous coal primarily used in power generation.

"We are very pleased to work with Murray Energy and provide a financing solution that meets their capital needs and provides liquidity for the recapitalized business," said John Ahn, President of GACP. "This transaction is another example of GACP's interest and ability to creatively provide solutions in the energy sector."

"Murray Energy is excited to work with GACP," said Robert Moore, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Murray Energy. "The GACP team has a thorough understanding our business and this loan will enable us to strengthen our position in the global marketplace."

About Great American Capital Partners, LLC

Great American Capital Partners (GACP) originates and underwrites senior secured loans across a wide array of industries and is dedicated to providing opportunistic and responsive capital to the underserved middle market.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services and solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR , a full-service investment bank and institutional brokerage; Great American Group , a leading provider of asset disposition, appraisal, corporate advisory and valuation services; GlassRatner , a specialty financial advisory services and consulting firm; B. Riley Wealth Management , B. Riley Asset Management and B. Riley Alternatives , which offer investment management to institutional and high net worth investors; Great American Capital Partners , which originates and underwrites senior secured loans for asset-rich companies; and B. Riley Principal Investments , which invests in or acquires companies and assets with attractive return profiles.