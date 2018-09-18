MEDIA ALERT: CyberX to present on a new approach for analyzing ICS malware at the 2018 Industrial Control Cybersecurity USA Summit
BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX, the IIoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, will describe an innovative new technology for identifying ICS-specific malware at the 5th annual Cyber Senate Industrial Control Cybersecurity Summit.
This executive forum, co-sponsored by CyberX, will feature presentations, roundtables and panel sessions about the cyber risk and resilience challenges associated with digitalization and the convergence of IT and operational technologies (OT).
WHAT: "Results from Analyzing Real-World ICS Malware in an ICS Network Sandbox" with Daniel Shugrue, senior director of Industrial Cybersecurity for CyberX
WHEN: Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 11:40 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
WHERE: The Industrial Control Cybersecurity USA Summit at the Citizen Hotel in Sacramento, California
WHY ATTEND: The session will describe an automated, cloud-based malware analysis sandbox that has been purpose-built for identifying ICS-specific malware and pinpointing its Indicators of Compromise (IOCs). The sandbox enables security analysts to rapidly distinguish between generic IT malware and zero-day ICS malware such as TRITON and Industroyer — without the need for manual reverse-engineering or specialized ICS/SCADA skills.
Registration information for the conference can be found at: https://bit.ly/2MjMEuR.
About CyberX
Founded by military cyber-experts with nation-state expertise defending critical infrastructure, CyberX provides the most widely-deployed platform for continuously reducing ICS and IIoT risk. CyberX is a member of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer community and the IBM Security App Exchange Community and has partnered with premier solution providers worldwide including Optiv Security and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information, visit CyberX-Labs.com.
