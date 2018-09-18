MEDIA ALERT: CyberX to present on a new approach for analyzing ICS malware at the 2018 Industrial Control Cybersecurity USA Summit

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX , the IIoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, will describe an innovative new technology for identifying ICS-specific malware at the 5th annual Cyber Senate Industrial Control Cybersecurity Summit .



This executive forum, co-sponsored by CyberX, will feature presentations, roundtables and panel sessions about the cyber risk and resilience challenges associated with digitalization and the convergence of IT and operational technologies (OT).

WHAT: " Results from Analyzing Real-World ICS Malware in an ICS Network Sandbox " with Daniel Shugrue, senior director of Industrial Cybersecurity for CyberX

WHEN: Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 11:40 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

WHERE: The Industrial Control Cybersecurity USA Summit at the Citizen Hotel in Sacramento, California



WHY ATTEND: The session will describe an automated, cloud-based malware analysis sandbox that has been purpose-built for identifying ICS-specific malware and pinpointing its Indicators of Compromise (IOCs). The sandbox enables security analysts to rapidly distinguish between generic IT malware and zero-day ICS malware such as TRITON and Industroyer — without the need for manual reverse-engineering or specialized ICS/SCADA skills.

Registration information for the conference can be found at: https://bit.ly/2MjMEuR .

