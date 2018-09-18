Certify Expands Global Presence with Captio Acquisition

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certify, the largest independent provider of expense management software, announces the acquisition of Captio, a leading expense provider in Europe. The acquisition is Certify's first outside of North America and its most significant international venture to date. The deal allows Certify to offer its expense management products for large, midsize and SMB customers throughout Europe and specifically in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, where Captio has a strong customer base and a growing presence. The combined company now has over 10,000 customers in over 90 countries.



Captio is based in Spain and was founded in 2012 by Joel Vicient, Dan Moser, Joaquim Segura and Lluís Claramonte. Captio offers an end to end cloud-based expense management platform with robust mobile capabilities and the ability to comply with specific country-based taxation requirements. Vicient and Captio's in-country managers will join Certify's leadership team.

"This is an exciting day for Captio and its customers," says Vicient. "For six years we've worked very hard to create a tool that makes it easier for business travelers to record their expenses and for companies to manage those expenses and simplify reimbursement. We're proud of the progress we've made and the success of our customers. Aligning with Certify will allow us to expand our product further, enhance support to existing customers, and secure new customers while accelerating our plans for growth."

The combined company will continue working on the current product lines and serving existing customers with an improved service offering taking advantage of the synergies within the group.

"Without a doubt it is great news for Captio and also for its customers," says José Miguel López, Associate Director AMS Finance at Coca-Cola European Partners Iberia. "We are sure that in the short term we will see great improvements in the value we get from their product and the combined partnership."

Certify's decision to purchase Captio is the latest move in a concerted effort by the company to grow its presence outside North America. In 2017, Certify expanded its relationship with UK-based Sage Software to provide enhanced product integrations and services to shared customers. Earlier this year, Certify announced the formation of a new integration with Western Union to provide international business payment capabilities to Certify customers with operations outside the US.

"Captio has captured significant market share in Europe through a combination of great technology, first-class customer service and skilled leadership," says Robert Neveu, President and CEO of Certify. "They have a strong and growing customer base, and a great reputation. We are excited to bring them into the Certify family, and we look forward to working with Joel and his team to build the Certify brand throughout Europe."

Certify was founded in 2008 in Portland, ME and in 2017 was purchased by K1 Investment Management and combined with Nexonia and Tallie brands to create the largest independent global provider of travel and expense management software. In 2018, Certify acquired Abacus, the leading provider of real time expense management. Today, Certify operates all five brands with unique online travel and expense management solutions for different customer segments; its rapidly growing customer base includes over 10,000 customers in 90+ countries. For more information about Certify, please call 207.773.6100 or go to www.certify.com .

About Captio

Captio is the leading corporate travel management platform in the Spanish market. Captio integrates the expense management process into one single paperless workflow, without manual tasks or frauds. Companies of all industries and sizes use Captio to save time and money while staying compliant with their local legal and taxation requirements. For more information, call +34 931 786 708 or visit http://www.captio.com .