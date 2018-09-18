Joseph Ristuccia, PCAM® Named Vice President of Operations for RealManage Austin Market

Austin, Texas, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the hiring of Joseph (Joe) Ristuccia, PCAM®, MBA, as Vice President of Operations for its Austin, Texas, market. Joseph comes to RealManage with 20 years of industry experience. He started as the on-site Deed Restriction Manager at First Colony, a 9,000-plus household community in Sugar Land, Texas. In 2001 he was promoted to Community Manager where he handled the day-to-day operations of the association under the leadership of First Colony's executive director. In 2006, Joe joined the development staff of Aliana, a 2,000-acre community in Richmond, TX. Aliana was undeveloped land when Joe came on board, and among other duties, he worked with the association's engineering firm, the design team and the selected builders to help bring the community from theory to reality. He also helped with the creation of the association's legal documents and the builder design guidelines.



In 2010, Joe became the CAM Supervisor at Planned Community Management (PCMI). In his role there, Joe helped the staff of 16 managers and their 135 properties. One of the communities PCMI managed was Cinco Ranch, a 9,500 household community in Katy, TX. In August of 2013, Joe went back to on-site management at Cinco Ranch until he started with Austin's RealManage office as the Vice President of Operations.

"We are excited to have Joe join RealManage. He has fantastic experience leading portfolio operations, developing communities, and running a city-sized community! Joe's servant leadership ethos will make him very successful in serving our client communities and staff," states Ben Yaeger – Central Texas Division President.



Joe's industry experience covers large-scale HOAs, commercial properties, and both developer and residential controlled communities. He has earned the designation of Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) through the Community Association Institute. Additionally, Joe has an MBA degree from the University of St. Thomas.



About RealManage



RealManage is an HOA management company that for over 30 years has helped community associations thrive. RealManage manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. For more information or to request a quote for HOA management or condominium management, visit http://www.realmanage.com.



Stay Connected



Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Amanda Causey RealManage 866-403-1588 info@realmanage.com