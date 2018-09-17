Northland Power Announces 2018 Investor Day Presentation Webcast

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX:NPI) announces the live webcast of its 2018 Investor Day presentation.



The presentation will be broadcast live with video accessible by web browser. The audio will also be accessible via telephone conference call. The presentation will be available on the Northland Power website following the event.

Webcast attendees can pre-register to receive the web and telephone access information and reminder emails. Attendees may also register on the day of the event.

Event details:

2018 Investor Day – Northland Power Inc

September 19, 2018

Dial-In: +1.888.333.7962 (Conference ID: 727272 #)

Start: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (Toronto / New York)

Please visit the link of Northland's Events Calendar webpage to pre-register ( www.northlandpower.com or https://www.meetview.com/northland20180919/ )

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce 'clean' (natural gas) and 'green' (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,458 MW (net 2,029 MW) of operating generating capacity and 269 MW of generating capacity under construction - the Deutsche Bucht offshore project in the North Sea, in addition to its 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects that hold grid allocation rights.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This written and accompanying oral presentation contains certain forward-looking statements which are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Northland's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur. Forward-looking statements are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".

These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, dividend payments and dividend payout ratios; the construction, completion, attainment of commercial operations, cost and output of development projects; litigation claims; plans for raising capital; and the future operations, business, financial condition, financial results, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of Northland and its subsidiaries. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements, including the design specifications of development projects, the provisions of contracts to which Northland or a subsidiary is a party, management's current plans and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, contract, contract counterparties, operating performance, variability of renewable resources and climate change, offshore wind concentration risk, market power prices, fuel supply, transportation and price, operations and maintenance, permitting, construction, development prospects and advanced stage development projects, financing, interest rates, refinancing, liquidity, credit rating, currency fluctuations, variability of cash flows and potential impact on dividends, taxes, natural events, environmental, health and safety, government regulations and policy, international activities, relationship with stakeholders, reliance on information technology, reliance on third parties, labour relations, insurance, co-ownership, bribery and corruption, legal contingencies, and the other factors described in Northland's 2017 Annual Report and 2017 Annual Information Form, which are both filed electronically at www.sedar.com and Northland's website www.northlandpower.com. Other than as specifically required by law, Northland undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

All figures are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

