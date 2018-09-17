Alaris Remembers Mr. Clayton H. Riddell, Former Chairman and Director of Alaris

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Royalty Corp. would like to pay tribute to Mr. Clayton (Clay) H. Riddell following his recent passing.



"Mr. Riddell took a chance 15 years ago by backing the startup of Alaris based on nothing but an idea that had never been done before. Mr. Riddell believed in people and was the most loyal person that I have had the privilege of working with. As our original majority shareholder and Chairman and later as a public company director, Clay was the firm, steady hand that allowed this company to succeed during very turbulent times in the world. His long term vision and wisdom have made a permanent impression on everyone here at Alaris. More than anything, though, Clay was about family. Nothing ever changed the way that Mr. Riddell lived his life or the love that he had for his family. Alaris would like to pass our sincere condolences to the entire Riddell family and our eternal gratitude for the impact that he made on our company, our city and our country," said Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alaris.

Mr. Riddell served as Chairman of Alaris' predecessor company from 2004 to 2008 and as a director of Alaris from 2008 to 2013.

