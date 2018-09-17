Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Essendant Inc. (ESND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Essendant Inc. (ESND) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Staples Inc.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 14, 2018 and valued at approximately $482.7 million, Essendant stockholders will receive $12.80 in cash for each share of Essendant common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Essendant and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Essendant shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

