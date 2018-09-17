Premier Boston-Based Law Firm Expands its Growing Practice With the Addition of Attorneys Candace L. Quinn and Michael Burwick

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely renowned as the country's top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Candace L. Quinn has joined the firm as a Partner and attorney Michael Burwick has joined the firm as "of counsel." "The remarkable breadth and depth of Candace's experience, particularly in the fields of tax, ERISA, employee benefits and executive compensation law, and Michael's unique and significant expertise in tax and securities law, fit perfectly with the unmatched standard of legal practice that our clients have come to expect from this firm," says Ms. Wagner.



Candace Quinn has more than 25 years of experience advising clients with respect to domestic and international tax and ERISA regulatory and operational compliance of qualified retirement plans, non-qualified deferred compensation arrangements and employee benefits, and advises on executive compensation strategic tax optimization plan design and implementation of supplemental executive compensation and equity and non-equity based employee incentive plans.

Ms. Quinn also specializes in tax advisory for renewable energy projects including structuring, due diligence, industry tax equity and renewable energy federal and state tax and incentive programs. She advises on executive compensation in mergers and acquisitions and compensation benchmarking, including in energy power and utility projects and for a wide array of corporate clients. Candace also counsels on tax and energy law for renewable energy project development, pension investment and ERISA related requirements.

Her clients include multinational and domestic corporations, partnerships, joint ventures, boards of directors, tax-exempt and not-for-profit entities in the areas of manufacturing and distribution, financial services, energy and utilities, technology, academic medical centers, healthcare and life sciences, media and information, insurance, real estate, higher education, and philanthropy.

Ms. Quinn is a frequent speaker and author on topics in her areas of expertise. She earned a Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree with honors in Energy from Vermont Law School and LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and a B.S.in Economics from Tulane University.

Mr. Burwick's practice concentrates on tax and securities law and includes significant real estate and general corporate experience. He has considerable knowledge and expertise with the Internal Revenue Code, state and local tax regulations, ERISA, the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Investment Advisors Act of 1940, the Investment Company Act of 1940, SEC and FINRA rules. Mr. Burwick's tax, securities and ERISA law experience includes advising clients with respect to capital gains liability concomitant to the disposition of highly appreciated assets, fully-leveraged employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP") transactions, public and private offerings, crowd sourcing and crowd funding and rights offerings. He is highly skilled in legal and compliance issues with respect to broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and asset managers. He also has in-depth corporate law experience including entity formation, corporate governance issues and succession matters.

Mr. Burwick earned his J.D., one LL.M. in Securities Law and Financial Regulation and a second LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center, and a B.A. in Sociology from Boston University's College of Arts and Sciences. He regularly speaks and authors articles relating to his practice areas and he also serves on the Board of Directors of Autism Speaks (New England Chapter), the Georgetown Law Advisory Board and he chairs the Board of The Spencer Foundation.

