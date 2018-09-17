Cegedim: Release of its Half-Year Financial Report
Boulogne-Billancourt, September 17, 2018
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2018 is available free of charge in English and in French:
| At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
on its website https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx
on Cegedim IR, the Group's financial communications app available on iOS and Android in English and in French To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx.
| About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 4,200 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €457 million in 2017. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com
And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.
|
Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.com
|
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
Cegedim
Chief Investment Officer
and head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
|
Marina Rosoff
For Madis Phileo
Media Relations
Tel: +33 (0)6 71 58 00 34
marina@madisphileo.com
|
