Titan Mining Announces Donald Taylor as CEO and Other Senior Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) ("Titan" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Donald Taylor as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Richard Warke who will continue as Executive Chairman. Mr. Taylor will remain on the Board of Directors.



"Excellence starts with best-in-class leadership," stated Richard Warke, Executive Chairman, "and I can't think of anyone better suited than Don who, as Chief Operating Officer of Arizona Mining, discovered, permitted and expanded the world-class Taylor deposit in Arizona which was sold for C$2.1 billion in August 2018. He will now lead Titan as we focus on ramping up, realizing the extensive near-mine and regional exploration potential, and filling the underutilized capacity at our Empire State Mine."

Mr. Taylor has 30 years of mineral exploration experience with precious and base metals on five continents, taking projects from exploration to mine development. He is the recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award for the 2014 discovery of the Taylor lead-zinc-silver deposit. Mr. Taylor has worked extensively for large and small cap companies, including Arizona Mining, BHP Minerals, Bear Creek Mining, American Copper and Nickel, Doe Run Resources and Westmont Mining Company.

Titan has also appointed Purni Parikh as President. Ms. Parikh has more than 25 years of public company experience in the mining sector including corporate affairs and finance, legal and regulatory administration, and governance. She is President of the Augusta Group of Companies, and was previously Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Arizona Mining and Vice President, Corporate Secretary of Newcastle Gold, Augusta Resource and Ventana Gold prior to their acquisition. She will play a key role supporting Titan in executing on internal and external growth opportunities and risk management.

Titan adds to its exploration and operations teams with the appointments of Kevin Torpy as Vice President, Operations, starting in October, and Jack Mueller as Exploration Manager. Mr. Torpy is a mining engineer with over 20 years of experience developing underground mines, primarily in remote northern locations. He was most recently General Manager at Pretium Resources' Brucejack Mine. Mr. Torpy has also worked as Project Mine Engineer at Silver Standard Resources, Technical Services Superintendent at Coeur d'Alene Mines' Kensington project, Operations Engineer at Teck's Pogo Mine and Project Engineer at JS Redpath. He replaces Keith Boyle (Chief Operating Officer) who is no longer with the Company. Jack Mueller joins former Arizona Mining colleague, Scott Burkett (VP, Exploration) at Titan; Mr. Mueller and Mr. Burkett were both attributed with much of the exploration success at the Hermosa project.

"We are very pleased with the strength of the management team that has been brought together," said Don Taylor. "At Titan, we have many of the key people that made Arizona Mining a big success."

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine ("ESM") located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The company's shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com .

