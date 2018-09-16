BeiGene Announces Oral Data Presentations at Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology

BEIJING, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE, HKEX: 06160)), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced four oral clinical data presentations on two of its late-stage investigational therapies, tislelizumab and zanubrutinib, at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO). The meeting will take place September 19 – 23 in Xiamen, China. Tislelizumab is an investigational anti-PD-1 antibody, and zanubrutinib is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK).



Oral Presentations:

Title: Clinical Profile of Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Microsatellite Instability High (MSI-H) or Mismatch Repair-Deficient (MMRd) Solid Tumors: Preliminary Results from an Indication-Expansion Cohort Abstract ID: 449 Location: Second Floor, Straits Hall Date: Thursday, September 20, 2018 Time: 16:45 – 16:55 (CST) Presenter: Lin Shen, M.D. Title: Tislelizumab Combined with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Chinese Patients (Pts) with Advanced Lung Cancer Abstract ID: 450 Location: First Floor, Concert Hall Date: Friday, September 21, 2018 Time: 11:30 – 11:38 (CST) Presenter: Jie Wang, M.D., Ph.D. Title: Preliminary Results with Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Abstract ID: 448 Location: First Floor, Concert Hall Date: Friday, September 21, 2018 Time: 11:38 – 11:45 (CST) Presenter: Qing Zhou, M.D.

Title: A Phase 1 Clinical Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics of BTK Inhibitor BGB-3111 in Chinese Patients with B-Cell Lymphoma Abstract ID: N/A Location: First Floor, G Hall Date: Saturday, September 22, 2018 Time: 08:30 – 08:45 (CST) Presenter: Jun Zhu, M.D.



About Tislelizumab

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of immuno-oncology agents known as immune checkpoint inhibitors. Discovered by BeiGene scientists in Beijing, tislelizumab is designed to bind to PD-1, a cell surface receptor that plays an important role in downregulating the immune system by preventing the activation of T-cells. Tislelizumab has demonstrated high affinity and specificity for PD-1. It is potentially differentiated from the currently approved PD-1 antibodies in an engineered Fc region, which is believed to minimize potentially negative interactions with other immune cells, based on preclinical data. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers. BeiGene and Celgene Corporation have a global strategic collaboration for the development of tislelizumab in solid tumor cancers outside of Asia (except Japan). Tislelizumab's new drug submission for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma (R/R cHL) has been accepted and is under review by the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA, formerly known as CFDA or CDA).

About Zanubrutinib

Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) that was discovered in BeiGene's research facilities in Beijing, China. It is currently being evaluated in a broad pivotal clinical program globally and in China as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies to treat various B-cell malignancies. Zanubrutinib is under review as a Category 1 new drug submission for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) by the NMPA of China.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 1,300 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Switzerland, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeiGene's advancement of, and anticipated clinical development, regulatory milestones and commercialization of zanubrutinib and tislelizumab. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed products and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; BeiGene's limited operating history and BeiGene's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

