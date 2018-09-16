The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX CRON PVG OPK USAT and TRCO

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.







Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRON)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 to August 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Cronos Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos' distribution agreements with the Canadian provinces was relatively small; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Cronos' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published an article entitled "Cronos: The Dark Side of Cannabis Space," alleging, among other things, that the Company has been "deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player" and that this was because "the agreements are so small that they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock." On this news, Cronos' share price fell over 28%, to close at $9.12 per share on August 30, 2018.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Pretium's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that OPKO made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 to September 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that USA Technologies made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies' treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies' internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants' statements about USA Technologies' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 to July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Tribune made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

