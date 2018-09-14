USA TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against USA Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: USAT), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of USAT and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-usat/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 13, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

USA Technologies and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 11, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Form 10-K annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 because it was "conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company's contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements."

On this news, the price of USA Technologies' shares plummeted.

