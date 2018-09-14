Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against OPKO Health, Inc. ("OPKO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OPK) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired OPKO securities between September 26, 2013 through September 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and CEO, Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) the illicit scheme allowed the Company to report revenues from this illegal conduct and would result in governmental scrutiny including a complaint filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 13, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.