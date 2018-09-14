TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces that it was notified on September 14th, 2018 that on the same day Robert G. Jennings, Fred Dyment, Susan MacKenzie, Robert MacDougall, David Cook, Matt Brister and Steven Sinclair, all Independent Directors received Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") relating to the payment of the dividend as follows:
|Director
|Number of DSUs
granted
|Price
Granted
($Cdn)
|Number of DSUs
held following the
transaction
|% of Company's
issued share
capital held
|Robert Jennings
|1,523
|$4.90
|165,434
|DSUs are settled
in cash and have
no effect on
share capital
|Fred Dyment
|1,018
|$4.90
|110,576
|Susan MacKenzie
|1,098
|$4.90
|119,269
|David Cook
|1,898
|$4.90
|206,176
|Robert MacDougall
|1,106
|$4.90
|120,147
|Matt Brister
|488
|$4.90
|53,047
|Steven Sinclair
|488
|$4.90
|53,047
As well the Company announces that it was notified on 14 September 2018 that on the same day Ross Clarkson (CEO), Randy Neely (President), Edward Ok (Vice President Finance & CFO), Lloyd Herrick (Vice President & COO), Brett Norris (Vice President, Exploration) and Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson (Company Secretary) all persons discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation received Performance Share Units ("PSUs") and Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") as a result of the Company having declared a dividend.
|PDMR
|Number of
RSUs granted
|Price
Granted
($Cdn)
|Number of RSUs
held following the
transaction
|% of Company's
issued share
capital held
|Ross Clarkson
|386
|$4.90
|41,919
|RSUs are settled
in cash and have
no effect on
share capital
|Randy Neely
|205
|$4.90
|22,272
|Edward Ok
|189
|$4.90
|20,487
|Lloyd Herrick
|306
|$4.90
|33,239
|Brett Norris
|138
|$4.90
|15,005
|Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson
|212
|$4.90
|23,054
|PDMR
|Number of
PSUs granted
|Price
Granted
($Cdn)
|Number of PSUs
held following the
transaction
|% of Company's
issued share
capital held
|Ross Clarkson
|3,893
|$4.90
|422,863
|PSUs are settled
in cash and have
no effect on
share capital
|Randy Neely
|2,673
|$4.90
|290,398
|Edward Ok
|848
|$4.90
|92,109
|Lloyd Herrick
|3,088
|$4.90
|335,398
|Brett Norris
|1,419
|$4.90
|154,173
|Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson
|29
|$4.90
|3,105
The newly granted share units were granted in accordance with the Deferred Share Unit Plan, Performance Share Unit Plan and the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash. The DSUs will count towards the respective shareholdings requirements for directors as outlined in the Company's compensation policy which voted on by shareholders annually.
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
