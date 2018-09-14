TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces that it was notified on September 14th, 2018 that on the same day Robert G. Jennings, Fred Dyment, Susan MacKenzie, Robert MacDougall, David Cook, Matt Brister and Steven Sinclair, all Independent Directors received Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") relating to the payment of the dividend as follows:



Director Number of DSUs

granted Price

Granted

($Cdn) Number of DSUs

held following the

transaction % of Company's

issued share

capital held Robert Jennings 1,523 $4.90 165,434 DSUs are settled

in cash and have

no effect on

share capital Fred Dyment 1,018 $4.90 110,576 Susan MacKenzie 1,098 $4.90 119,269 David Cook 1,898 $4.90 206,176 Robert MacDougall 1,106 $4.90 120,147 Matt Brister 488 $4.90 53,047 Steven Sinclair 488 $4.90 53,047

As well the Company announces that it was notified on 14 September 2018 that on the same day Ross Clarkson (CEO), Randy Neely (President), Edward Ok (Vice President Finance & CFO), Lloyd Herrick (Vice President & COO), Brett Norris (Vice President, Exploration) and Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson (Company Secretary) all persons discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation received Performance Share Units ("PSUs") and Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") as a result of the Company having declared a dividend.

PDMR Number of

RSUs granted Price

Granted

($Cdn) Number of RSUs

held following the

transaction % of Company's

issued share

capital held Ross Clarkson 386 $4.90 41,919 RSUs are settled

in cash and have

no effect on

share capital Randy Neely 205 $4.90 22,272 Edward Ok 189 $4.90 20,487 Lloyd Herrick 306 $4.90 33,239 Brett Norris 138 $4.90 15,005 Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson 212 $4.90 23,054





PDMR Number of

PSUs granted Price

Granted

($Cdn) Number of PSUs

held following the

transaction % of Company's

issued share

capital held Ross Clarkson 3,893 $4.90 422,863 PSUs are settled

in cash and have

no effect on

share capital Randy Neely 2,673 $4.90 290,398 Edward Ok 848 $4.90 92,109 Lloyd Herrick 3,088 $4.90 335,398 Brett Norris 1,419 $4.90 154,173 Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson 29 $4.90 3,105

The newly granted share units were granted in accordance with the Deferred Share Unit Plan, Performance Share Unit Plan and the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash. The DSUs will count towards the respective shareholdings requirements for directors as outlined in the Company's compensation policy which voted on by shareholders annually.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Robert Jennings 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume $4.90 1,523 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,523 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada





1 Details of PDMR a) Name Fred Dyment 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume $4.90 1,018 Deferred Share units e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,018 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Susan MacKenzie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 1,098 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,098 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada





1 Details of PDMR a) Name Robert MacDougall 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 1,106 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,106 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name David Cook 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 1,898 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,898 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Matt Brister 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 488 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 488 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Steven Sinclair 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 488 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 488 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Ross Clarkson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 3,893 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 3,893 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Ross Clarkson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 386 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 386 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Randy Neely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status President b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 2,673 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 2,673 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Randy Neely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status President b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 205 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 205 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Edward Ok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Vice President Finance & CFO b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 848 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 848 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Edward Ok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Vice President Finance & CFO b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 189 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 189 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Lloyd Herrick 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Vice President & COO b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 3,088 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 3,088 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Lloyd Herrick 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Vice President & COO b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 306 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 306 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Brett Norris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Vice President Exploration b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 1,419 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,419 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Brett Norris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Vice President Exploration b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 138 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 138 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada





1 Details of PDMR a) Name Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 29 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 29 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 212 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 212 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share - Aggregated price f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

