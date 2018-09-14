Market Overview

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Globe Newswire  
September 14, 2018 5:23pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces that it was notified on September 14th, 2018 that on the same day Robert G. Jennings, Fred Dyment, Susan MacKenzie, Robert MacDougall, David Cook, Matt Brister and Steven Sinclair, all Independent Directors received Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") relating to the payment of the dividend as follows:  

Director Number of DSUs
granted		 Price
Granted
($Cdn)		 Number of DSUs
held following the
transaction		 % of Company's
issued share
capital held
Robert Jennings 1,523 $4.90 165,434 DSUs are settled
in cash and have
no effect on
share capital
Fred Dyment 1,018 $4.90 110,576
Susan MacKenzie 1,098 $4.90 119,269
David Cook 1,898 $4.90 206,176
Robert MacDougall 1,106 $4.90 120,147
Matt Brister 488 $4.90 53,047
Steven Sinclair 488 $4.90 53,047

As well the Company announces that it was notified on 14 September 2018 that on the same day Ross Clarkson (CEO), Randy Neely (President), Edward Ok (Vice President Finance & CFO), Lloyd Herrick (Vice President & COO), Brett Norris (Vice President, Exploration) and Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson (Company Secretary) all persons discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation received Performance Share Units ("PSUs") and Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") as a result of the Company having declared a dividend. 

PDMR Number of
RSUs granted		 Price
Granted
($Cdn)		 Number of RSUs
held following the
transaction		 % of Company's
issued share
capital held
Ross Clarkson 386 $4.90 41,919 RSUs are settled
in cash and have
no effect on
share capital
Randy Neely 205 $4.90 22,272
Edward Ok 189 $4.90 20,487
Lloyd Herrick 306 $4.90 33,239
Brett Norris 138 $4.90 15,005
Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson 212 $4.90 23,054


PDMR Number of
PSUs granted		 Price
Granted
($Cdn)		 Number of PSUs
held following the
transaction		 % of Company's
issued share
capital held
Ross Clarkson 3,893 $4.90 422,863 PSUs are settled
in cash and have
no effect on
share capital
Randy Neely 2,673 $4.90 290,398
Edward Ok 848 $4.90 92,109
Lloyd Herrick 3,088 $4.90 335,398
Brett Norris 1,419 $4.90 154,173
Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson 29 $4.90 3,105

The newly granted share units were granted in accordance with the Deferred Share Unit Plan, Performance Share Unit Plan and the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company.  No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.  The DSUs will count towards the respective shareholdings requirements for directors as outlined in the Company's compensation policy which voted on by shareholders annually. 

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Robert Jennings
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Independent Director 
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend 
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume  
$4.90 1,523  
 
e) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume 1,523 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share
- Aggregated price  
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada


1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Fred Dyment
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Independent Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume
$4.90 1,018 Deferred Share units
 
e) Aggregated information      
- Aggregated volume 1,018 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share
- Aggregated price      
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Susan MacKenzie
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Independent Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume  1,098
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 1,098 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada
   


1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Robert MacDougall
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Independent Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 1,106
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 1,106 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name David Cook
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Independent Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 1,898
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 1,898 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018 
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Matt Brister
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Independent Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 488
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 488 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Steven Sinclair 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Independent Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Deferred Share Unit
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of deferred Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume  488
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 488 Deferred Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Ross Clarkson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 3,893
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 3,893 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Ross Clarkson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 386
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 386 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Randy Neely
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status President
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume  2,673
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 2,673 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Randy Neely
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status President
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume  205
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 205 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Edward Ok
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Vice President Finance & CFO
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 848
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 848 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Edward Ok
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Vice President Finance & CFO
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 189
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 189 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Lloyd Herrick
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Vice President & COO
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 3,088
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 3,088 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Lloyd Herrick
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Vice President & COO
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 306
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 306 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Brett Norris
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Vice President Exploration
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume  1,419
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 1,419 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Brett Norris
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Vice President Exploration
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume  138
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 138 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada


1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Company Secretary
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Performance Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume 29
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 29 Performance Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

 

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Marilyn Vrooman-Robertson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Company Secretary
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument Restricted Share Units
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price $4.90 Volume  212
   
e) Aggregated information    
- Aggregated volume 212 Restricted Share Units granted at $4.90 per share  
- Aggregated price    
f) Date of the transaction September 14, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Calgary, Canada

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com

TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer
Randy Neely, President
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer		 www.trans-globe.com

 
   
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
James Asensio
  
   
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44(0)207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright
  
   
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton
Emerson Clarke
Genevieve Ryan		 transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
   

