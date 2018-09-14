Isodiol International Inc. Appoints Patrick Ogle as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors; Appoints Dr. David Putrino, Ph.D., to Medical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL ) (OTC: ISOLF ) (FSE: LB6A.F ) (the "Company") announces that its general counsel for M&A, Corporate and Securities, Patrick Ogle has been appointed as the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and as a member of its Board of Directors.



Mr. Ogle is a seasoned general counsel to public companies and has co-founded and operated private businesses in the beverage, staffing, apparel, and mining industries throughout the past twenty years. He began his legal career as a federal judicial law clerk and as an associate in the investment management and capital markets practice groups at a renowned law firm in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

"Mr. Ogle is a valuable addition to our management team," said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. "Aside from his legal work for Isodiol, he has been involved in onboarding many of our subsidiaries' operational teams since their acquisition by Isodiol and is a natural fit with the Company. As Isodiol continues to consider strategic value investments through acquisitions that enhance our product portfolio and vertical integration, especially in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals and alcoholic and non-alcoholic functional beverages, Mr. Ogle will be instrumental in spearheading those endeavors."

The Company also announces the departure of Soheil Samimi as Director and President of Isodiol Canada. Mr. Samimi will continue to serve the Company as an Advisor to the Board, and with various business development activities.

With the appointment of Mr Ogle and departure of Mr. Samimi, Isodiol's Board of Directors is now composed of Aman Parmar (Chairman), Marcos Agramont, Patrick Ogle, and Marvin Washington, and the Company's executive leadership is composed of Marcos Agramont (Chief Executive Officer), Eli Dusenbury (Chief Financial Officer), and Patrick Ogle (Chief Operating Officer).

The Company also announces it has appointed David Putrino, Ph.D. in Neuroscience, to its medical advisory board.

Dr. Putrino works to develop innovative technology solutions for individuals in need of better healthcare accessibility. He consults with the Red Bull High Performance division to use evidence-based technologies to improve athletic performance. He is also the "Chief Mad Scientist" of Not Impossible Labs, a group that crowdsources accessible technological solutions for high-impact humanitarian problems.

Dr. Putrino's research has been featured on the ABC, Sport's Illustrated, the Wall Street Journal, the BBC, Time Magazine, Wired and the LA Times to name just a few. He is the author of "Hacking Health: How to Make Money and Save Lives in the HealthTech World", which is available from Amazon and Springer-Nature.

"David is a veteran in the world of HealthTech and Telemedicine and adds another respected professional to the Isodiol medical advisory board," said Agramont. "David has spoken on many large platforms and also published various scholarly articles, making his expertise in telehealth and sport related rehabilitation a valuable addition to the Isodiol team."

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based consumer products and solutions.

Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, as was announced on April 26, 2018 .

Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its consumer products portfolio and aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

