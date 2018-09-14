INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Danske Bank A/S

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Danske Bank A/S ("Danske Bank" or "the Company") (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On December 21, 2017, it was reported that Danske Bank was fined 12.5 million Danish crowns for violating anti-money laundering rules. On July 18, 2018, Danske stated that it intends to waive income generated from suspicious transactions in Estonia. According to a press release, Danske plans to "make the gross income from such transactions available to the benefit of society, for instance through supporting efforts to combat financial crime." Following this news, Danske Bank shares fell from a close of $15.24 on July 17, 2018, to a close of $13.81 the following day.

Then on September 4, 2018, Reuters reported that Danske Bank had handled up to $30 billion of Russan and ex-Soviet money via its Estonian branch in 2013 alone. Then on September 7, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that $150 billion that flowed through the Estonian branch was being studied. To obtain additional information, go to:

