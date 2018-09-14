Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OPK

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) ("OPKO" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased OPKO's securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 13, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. Additional information about this action may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/opko/ .

On September 7, 2018 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against OPKO and its Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, alleging that they violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the SEC's complaint alleged that OPKO and Frost were participants in "highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump' schemes … from 2013 through 2018" in the stock of public companies that, "while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares."

Following this news, shares of OPKO's common stock declined $1.01 per share, or over 18%, before they were halted for trading by Nasdaq on September 7, 2018 at $4.58 per share. On September 14, 2018, the Company's common stock resumed trading and immediately declined in further value.

Investors who purchased OPKO's securities during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , for additional information about this action and their legal rights. Investors may also submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/opko/ .

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

