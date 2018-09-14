Market Overview

Granite Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend for September, 2018

Globe Newswire  
September 14, 2018
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Oil Corp. ("Granite") (TSX:GXO, OTCQX:GXOCF) will pay a dividend of 2.3 cents per common share in cash on October 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on September 28, 2018. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

For further information, please contact Michael Kabanuk, President & CEO by telephone at (587) 349-9123, Devon Griffiths, COO, by telephone at (587) 349-9120, or Tyler Klatt, V.P. Exploration, by telephone at (587) 349-9125.

