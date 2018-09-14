MERGER ALERT – IVTY and EGL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQGM: IVTY)

Merger Announcement: September 11, 2018

Transaction Details: Invuity will be purchased by Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Under the terms of the transaction, Invuity shareholders will receive $7.40 in cash for each share of Invuity stock they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/invuity-inc-2 .

Engility Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EGL)

Merger Announcement: September 10, 2018

Transaction Details: Engility will be purchased by Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC). Under the terms of the transaction, Engility shareholders will receive 0.450 shares of SAIC common stock for each share of Engility stock they own. Based on the closing price of SAIC stock on September 7, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $40.44 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/engility-holdings-inc .

