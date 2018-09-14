Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in OPKO Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced that trading in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is scheduled to resume today, Friday, September 14, 2018, at 13:15:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company's stock was halted on September 7, 2018 at 14:34:38 p.m. Eastern Time.



