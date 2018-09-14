SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PM QRTEA LOGM NLSN ACAD RMTI TTPH FB GDS SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.







Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and April 18, 2018



Get additional information about PM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016



Get additional information about QRTEA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018

Get additional information about NLSN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: November 8, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SKX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com