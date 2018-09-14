The future HMCS Harry DeWolf transitioned to barge for launch tomorrow

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, the shipbuilders at Halifax Shipyard successfully transitioned Canada's first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), the future HMCS Harry DeWolf, from land-level onto a submersible barge for the vessels planned launch tomorrow, Saturday, September 15, 2018.



The 103 metre, 6,615 tonne AOPS is the largest Royal Canadian Navy ship built in Canada in 50 years.

Weather permitting, the barge carrying the future HMCS Harry DeWolf is scheduled to be towed from Halifax Shipyard's Pier 6 at 0500 to a launch site in Bedford Basin, located off the shore of Rockingham. Once moored at the launch site, the barge will be submerged in a controlled manner over many hours and the future HMCS Harry DeWolf will float off.

The public are advised to stay a safe distance from the launch site, no less than 500m, and reduce speed to minimize waves.

Following the launch, the future HMCS Harry DeWolf will be towed to Halifax Shipyard where our shipbuilders will continue working to prepare the ship for sea trials in 2019. HMCS Harry DeWolf is scheduled to be delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy in summer 2019.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Canada's National Shipbuilder, is the most modern shipbuilder and in-service ship support provider in North America. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, our skilled team and innovative facilities provide efficient building, fabrication, conversion and servicing of vessels and offshore platforms. As Canada's chosen shipbuilder, Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is working with the Royal Canadian Navy on the next class of Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) and Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). We are proud to continue our long history as a trusted partner in Canadian shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is a member of the J.D. Irving, Limited group of companies, a diverse family owned company with operations in Canada and the United States. Learn more at www.IrvingShipbuilding.com or www.ShipsforCanada.ca .

