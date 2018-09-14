LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund Announces Distributions for September 14, 2018

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund will pay a distribution in the amount of $0.075 per unit on September 14, 2018 to unitholders of record on September 13, 2018.

