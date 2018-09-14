CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ORCL and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - March 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/oracle-corporation-2?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding Oracle's cloud revenues and failed to disclose that these revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, including: (1) threatening existing customers with "audits" of their use of Oracle's non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to raise the cost of legacy database licenses dramatically if the customers choose another cloud provider.

To learn more about the Oracle Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass' valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass' business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants' actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Helios' business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

