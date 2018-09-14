CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: OPKO made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO Health class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Class Period: July 17, 2014 - July 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/fizz-lawsuit?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: National Beverage Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and its supposed "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the Company's Chairman and CEO engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 4, 2017, National Beverage issued a press release stating that it "employs methods that no other company does in this area—VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita)." National Beverage asserted that it "utilize[s] two proprietary techniques to magnify these measures and this creates growth never before thought possible." Then on June 26, 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that National Beverage had declined to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with requested sales figures to clarify their sales claims. Then on July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that two pilots had filed lawsuits alleging that National Beverage's CEO had sexually harassed them.

To learn more about the National Beverage Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

