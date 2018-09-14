BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable October 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.



About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT's website at: http://brtapartments.com .

