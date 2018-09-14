Wuhan General Group confirms the cancelation of 60% of its outstanding common shares

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC:WUHN) (the "Company"), a Nevada investment company focused on the industrial technology and other emerging market space, is pleased to announce its completion of the first stage in the reorganization of the Company's share structure. This restructuring, consistent with the Company's strategic growth plans, will serve to increase shareholder value and enhance the Company's growth potential.

The company has reduced its outstanding common shares from 100 million to approx. 39.7 million. All canceled shares have been returned to the company treasury to be used in future acquisitions as well as to raise funds by means of private placements for present and future projects. This action will allow the Company to increase its cash flow without increasing the authorized number of shares.



"We are excited about achieving this milestone on our roadmap planned for 2018 and next year," said CEO, Ramy Kamaneh. "As we continue evaluating our Company operations, we will continue building a strong foundation to create a successful company that benefits all shareholders. We are excited about achieving this goal and are in the process of doing so with what is to come."

About Wuhan General Group (China) Inc

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., based in Nevada, is an investment company focused in the areas of Cryptocurrency mining operations and infrastructure. In addition to its strong commitment in facilitating the development and adoption of cryptocurrency mining operations, Wuhan continues to pursue distinct investment decisions based on emerging markets that reflect the highest business, technical, and legal standards.

