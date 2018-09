EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alpine Group, Inc. ("Alpine") announced today that September 14, 2018 is the record date for the final distribution to shareholders of $0.025 per share on or about September 28, 2018.



