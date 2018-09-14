Gunderson Dettmer Wins "Finance & Transactional Impact Deal of the Year" for ARMO BioSciences/Eli Lilly M&A at 2018 LMG Life Sciences Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, the top global firm representing venture-backed companies, was recognized for a "Finance & Transactional Impact Deal of the Year" at the 2018 Euromoney LMG Life Sciences Awards in New York City on September 12, 2018.

Gunderson Dettmer won the award for its representation of ARMO BioSciences, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, in its $1.6 billion sale to Eli Lilly & Company. Gunderson Dettmer also congratulates Lilly for being shortlisted for the Financial & Corporate In-House Team of the Year award at the same event.

"We are delighted to receive such a prestigious award for supporting our client ARMO from formation, through multiple financings, an IPO earlier this year, and then to its acquisition by Lilly," said partner Marcia Hatch, who has represented ARMO since its inception and helped lead the transaction. "We've had a terrific client relationship with ARMO and its founder, Peter Van Vlasselaer. We couldn't conceive of a better outcome for the ARMO team and investors. We are thrilled that ARMO's innovations will continue to move forward toward effective immune-based cancer treatments."

The Gunderson Dettmer deal team was led by corporate partner Marcia Hatch, M&A practice chair Andrew Luh, public companies partner Heidi Mayon, executive compensation partner Sharon Hendricks, IP partner Gina Marek, and special counsel Michael Richman, with associates Albert Vanderlaan, Albert Yeh, Colin Conklin, Kelly Trimble, Laurel Fedder and Matt Weber.

Gunderson Dettmer's life sciences practice is one of the firm's most active practice areas. The firm's clients include private and public life sciences companies headquartered around the world. These clients are served by a team of more than 50 lawyers, with special concentration in Boston, San Diego, Silicon Valley and Ann Arbor. The firm represents life sciences clients throughout their lifecycle, including in venture capital and growth equity financings, licensing transactions, collaborations, day-to-day IP issues, and exit activities, including M&As and IPOs. In addition to its robust company-side life sciences practice, the firm also represents many of the pre-eminent life sciences-focused investment funds in both their fund formations as well as in their investment activities.

LMG Life Sciences hosted the awards ceremony to recognize key law firms, lawyers and the innovative work being accomplished throughout the life sciences industry. The lawyers and law firms selected are "subject to stringent peer review and editorial discretion" and have participated in "case matters that have made headlines with regards to legal precedent and/or other notable factors that have remained at the forefront of conversation in both the United States and Canada."

