CEFA Early Learning Expands with Pitt Meadows Location

Pitt Meadows, BC, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEFA Early Learning is pleased to announce the grand opening of their newest location in Pitt Meadows will take place tomorrow, Saturday, September 15, 2018. The expansion of the full-day, early learning program to Pitt Meadows will provide much needed early education options for families with children from one to five years old. The new school will accommodate 156 students. CEFA Early Learning Meadowtown is currently accepting applications from interested families.

CEFA Early Learning Meadowtown's Grand Opening event will be held from 10:00am to 1:00pm, with the official ribbon cutting ceremony to occur at 11:30am, including remarks from Honourable Lisa Beare, MLA Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, Honourable John Becker, Mayor of Pitt Meadows, Natacha Beim, Founder and CEO of CEFA, and Phil He, Owner of CEFA Early Learning Meadowtown. Festivities will include a bouncy castle, face painting and other activities for children. Families are invited to tour the school and enjoy freshly baked treats from the school's in-house chef. Additionally, CEFA Early Learning Meadowtown will be offering a Grand Opening special of one week of free tuition during each of the first two months of enrolment.

"We are thrilled to bring CEFA's progressive curriculum to the families of Pitt Meadows. Our program is designed to stimulate children during their most important developmental years, when the brain is forming new pathways faster than at any other time in life," said Natacha Beim, Founder and CEO of CEFA. "With B.C. facing shortages in early education, we're proud another CEFA location will be available to provide enriching opportunities for children to learn reading, writing, mathematics and more."

CEFA Early Learning Meadowtown spans 11,000 square feet, featuring 11 licensed classrooms. The large outdoor playground is fully fenced and landscaped, featuring cast-in-place rubber safety surfacing with games and patterns throughout. The playground is divided into two major age groups with age appropriate certified play equipment.

"As parents to three young children, my wife and I fully understand the struggle that many families face when selecting programs and education for the early years. Enrolling our eldest in a CEFA Early Learning school was such a fantastic experience that we were inspired to open a CEFA location of our own," said Phil He, Owner of CEFA Early Learning Meadowtown. "CEFA not only provided a safe and caring environment in which our son made new friends and had fun, but also an inspiring learning experience, which provoked and satisfied his curiosity. We are excited to be opening this location and are looking forward to serving the families of Pitt Meadows."

CEFA Early Learning has a reputation of highly developing a child's intellect and delivering the finest start in education, arts, and the humanities. CEFA's enriched curriculum was created by examining international best practices and refined with the latest research in behavioural and developmental sciences and psychology. Each of CEFA's teachers are trained Early Childhood Educators who, in addition to their qualifications, are trained and certified by CEFA Educational Systems to become specialized CEFA teachers.

The next CEFA Early Learning school is slated to open in Delta, B.C. in the fall.

About CEFA

CEFA Early Learning is Canada's private school for the early years. CEFA is designed for infants and children from one to five years old and features an enriched curriculum that includes a unique partnership of core subjects, such as reading and STEM, with fine arts, including drama and yoga. Natacha V. Beim established CEFA Early Learning in 1998 with the goal of providing children with the freedom to learn and grow through play in their classroom. CEFA is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and has 21 locations located in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada.

