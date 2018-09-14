Summit Therapeutics plc

(‘Summit' or the 'Company')

Summit Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 31 July 2018 on 20 September 2018

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 14 September 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT, AIM: SUMM)), a leader in new mechanism antibiotic innovation, will announce its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 31 July 2018 on 20 September 2018.

Summit will host a conference call the same day at 1:00pm BST / 8:00am EDT. Conference call information will be included in the second quarter and half year results press release, and a replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website, www.summitplc.com .

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients, and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for C. difficile infection and gonorrhoea and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

Contacts

Summit Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951 Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer, Corporate Finance

Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500 Freddy Crossley, Corporate Finance

James Stearns, Corporate Broking MSL Group (US) Tel: +1 781 684 6557 Jon Siegal summit@mslgroup.com Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / summit@consilium-comms.com Lindsey Neville

-END-