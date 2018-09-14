Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Summit Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 31 July 2018 on 20 September 2018

Globe Newswire  
September 14, 2018 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Summit Therapeutics plc 
(‘Summit' or the 'Company')

Summit Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 31 July 2018 on 20 September 2018

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 14 September 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT, AIM: SUMM)), a leader in new mechanism antibiotic innovation, will announce its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 31 July 2018 on 20 September 2018.

Summit will host a conference call the same day at 1:00pm BST / 8:00am EDT. Conference call information will be included in the second quarter and half year results press release, and a replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website, www.summitplc.com.

About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients, and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for C. difficile infection and gonorrhoea and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

Contacts

Summit    
Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951
Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office)   +1 617 225 4455
     
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson    
     
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer, Corporate Finance
Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking 		   
     
Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Freddy Crossley, Corporate Finance
James Stearns, Corporate Broking 		   
     
MSL Group (US) Tel: +1 781 684 6557
Jon Siegal   summit@mslgroup.com
     
Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson /   summit@consilium-comms.com
Lindsey Neville    

-END-

Summit Master_rgb_png.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga