Breathtec to Participate in the 2nd Annual RAI$E on the WEST COAST Small-Cap Investing Conference in Vancouver, BC, September 14-15

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breathtec Biomedical Inc. (CSE: BTH) (CNSX: BTH) (FRANKFURT: BTI) (OTCQB: BTHCF) (the "Company") will be presenting at the 2nd Annual RAI$E on the WEST COAST Small-Cap Investing Conference in Vancouver, BC, September 14-15. We will be in Meeting Area #18, meeting investors & brokers for back-to-back meetings; investors & brokers can register online here: www.westcoast2018.eventbrite.ca



About RAI$E on the WEST COAST Small-Cap Investing Conference:

September 14-15 | Fairmont Hotel Vancouver | Vancouver, BC. RAI$E on the WEST COAST is a two-day conference connecting small-cap companies with funds, finance professionals and investors for a FULL DAY of scheduled meetings on Friday and a NETWORKING DAY of World Class Salmon Fishing on Saturday.

ABOUT BREATHTEC BIOMEDICAL INC.



Breathtec Biomedical, Inc. ("Breathtec") was formed to propel innovative research in the area of airborne analysis as a medical screening tool. Our efforts are aimed at leading the development of commercially viable methods for the early screening of certain pathogens. Our primary avenue of investigation is focused on innovation and advances in the field of specialized mass spectrometry.

Breathtec also recently announced that it will be opening a new drug development division and has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the shares of Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Nash Pharma"). Nash Pharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company focused on drug repurposing in the areas of non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, visit www.breathtecbiomedical.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Breathtec Biomedical Inc.

604.398.4175 ext 701

info@breathtechbiomedical.com

investors@breathtecbiomedical.com

www.breathtecbiomedical.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.