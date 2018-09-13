Cal Water Sells $300 Million of First Mortgage Bonds

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced today that California Water Service Company ("Cal Water"), a wholly owned subsidiary of California Water Service Group, sold $300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds in a private placement.



The financing consists of $300,000,000 of floating rate bonds, series UUU, maturing September 13, 2020 (the "Bonds"). The floating rate on the two-year Bonds was set at three-month LIBOR plus 70 basis points and the Bonds are callable at par after nine months or any time prior at a premium of 102% of par. The Bonds closed on September 13, 2018.

Interest on the Bonds will accrue quarterly and be payable in arrears. The Bonds will rank equally with all of Cal Water's other First Mortgage Bonds and will be secured by liens on Cal Water's properties, subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens.

Cal Water plans to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Bonds to pay down outstanding short-term borrowings. Cal Water plans to add the remainder of the net proceeds to its general funds to be used for general corporate purposes, including capital projects.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service Company, New Mexico Water Service Company, Hawaii Water Service Company, Inc., CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available at our web-site at www.calwatergroup.com .

