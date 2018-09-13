SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Intrexon Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Intrexon Corporation ("Intrexon" or "the Company") (NYSE:XON) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 9, 2018, Intrexon filed an 8-K announcing that it would restate the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The restatement is the result of incorrect application of certain aspects of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. According to the Company, "these errors have resulted in an overstatement of deferred revenue and accumulated deficit by approximately $67 million as of the adoption date…" Then on August 13, 2018, Intrexon filed an amended and restated 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/intrexon-corporation-2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

