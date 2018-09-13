SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Altice USA, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Altice USA, Inc. ("Altice") (NYSE:ATUS) pursuant or traceable to the Company's Initial Public Offering on or around June 22, 2017 .

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information. In particular, the complaint alleges that the Company's offering materials repeatedly touted the "competitive strengths" of Altice's relationship with Altice N.V. when, in fact, Altice N.V. was suffering severe customer attrition in its France and Portugal markets as a result of mismanaged price increases and low-quality customer support. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/altice-usa-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com