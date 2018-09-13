SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Hill International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Hill International, Inc. ("Hill International" or "the Company") (NYSE:HIL) (OTC:HILI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 3, 2016, Hill International disclosed it would delay release of its third quarter and first nine months 2016 financial results due to "continuing discussions" with its independent auditor regarding the accounting treatment of certain income "which could have a material effect" on the Company's financial position.

Then on September 21, 2017, Hill International announced it would "restate the Company's previously issued financial statements for each of the years ended December 31, 2016, 2015 and 2014 and the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30 in 2015 and 2016 included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for such periods and together with all three, six- and nine- month financial information contained therein and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017."

Then on August 13, 2018, Hill International announced that it had "received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) of its determination to commence proceedings to delist the Company's common stock." The Company's stock is also suspended, and as a result is trading on OTC PINK under the symbol "HILI." To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/hill-international

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com