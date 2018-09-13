Market Overview

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Third Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
September 13, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ((TSX, NYSE:NG) will release its third quarter financial results after market close on October 2, 2018. The conference call and webcast, to discuss these results, will take place October 3, 2018 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

    Webcast:
North American callers:
International callers:
Conference ID:
 www.novagold.com/investors/events/
1-855-475-2134
1-661-378-9964
4794546

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

logo_tagline_NOVAGOLD_web800.jpg

