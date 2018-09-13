CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSLA and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Allegations: Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk's statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company's Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, LogMeIn, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

