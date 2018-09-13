Globus Medical Acquires Surgimap®

AUDUBON, Pa., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Nemaris Inc., a privately held company that markets and develops Surgimap®, a leading surgical planning software platform. Surgimap® allows healthcare professionals to simulate potential surgical outcomes and share medical imaging globally to improve procedural workflow and patient care.



"The acquisition of Surgimap® bolsters Globus Medical's efforts to advance the future of computer-assisted surgery with the goal of improving patient outcomes," said Chief Executive Officer Dave Demski. "Software-enhanced solutions are critical components of the future of computer-assisted surgery, and Surgimap® is the leading surgical planning software technology in the spine market today. We are very excited about the strategic fit of this acquisition, which will allow us to further enhance the capability of our ExcelsiusGPS® navigation and robotic system to assist surgeons in planning complex spine procedures and placing screws more accurately and less invasively."

Surgimap®'s intuitive, patient specific surgical planning and cloud-based infrastructure, with predictive algorithms and visual guides, is licensed to most of the leading spine implant manufacturers today to enable these customers to plan and simulate potential surgical outcomes in the course of treating complex deformities. The addition of Surgimap® will further strengthen Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS® platform by streamlining workflow and enabling superior data analytics. These existing platform features, in addition to the deep software expertise of the Surgimap® team, are also expected to accelerate the launch of new products in Imaging, Navigation, and Robotics.

"The acquisition will enable Globus to combine Surgimap®'s best-in-class spine surgery planning technology with the best-in-class robotic and navigation technology of ExcelsiusGPS®," said Dr. Frank Schwab, Chief of Spine, New York City, and co-founder of Nemaris. "We think the synergies bring enormous benefit to the entire spine community and particularly surgeons who are interested in less invasive robotic and navigation based procedures."

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as "believe," "may," "might," "could," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan" and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Nemaris and retain key employees, our ability to comply with changing laws and regulations that are applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements," and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

