The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LCI, ACAD and FB

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 to August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett's reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the LCI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Class Period: April 29, 2016 to July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

According to the complaint, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug's initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about ACADIA's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the ACAD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Class Period: October 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

During the class period, Facebook, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), which was adopted by the European Union on or around April 14, 2016, would have a foreseeable and materially negative impact on use of the Platform, revenue growth, and profitability because the informed consent required by the GDPR resulted in many users rejecting Facebook's privacy policies and/or procedures and exposed a significant number of fake accounts on the platform; (ii) by May 25, 2018, Facebook's Platform use and revenue growth had already begun to decline as a result of Facebook's efforts to comply with the GDPR; (iii) the decline in Facebook's Platform use and the increase in costs as a result of complying with the GDPR had a materially adverse effect on Facebook's financial health, including its revenue and projected growth; and (iv) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

